Bill seeks to impose tax on certain groceries in NM
KOB.com Web Staff
January 27, 2018 06:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – One New Mexico lawmakers wants to bring back a tax on a wide variety of foods while exempting healthier groceries.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, State Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R) is arguing the move would encourage better nutrition in the state with his legislation. Senate Bill 129 would impose a tax on groceries except for meat, tortillas and anything covered by WIC.
The bill would also restrict food stamp purchases to meat and products covered by WIC.
Pirtle said his bill would create an incentive for shoppers.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2018 06:48 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 05:31 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved