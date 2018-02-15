Budget, crime, teacher pay increase bills head to Governor's desk

Just yesterday, lawmakers approved a $6.3 billion spending bill. Legislators also put their stamp of approval on a bipartisan crime package aimed at cracking down on crime in New Mexico. Both bills are now headed to Gov. Susana Martinez’s desk for her signature.

Also heading to the Governor’s desk is a bill to raise pay for New Mexico teachers. Senate Bill 119 passed the House late yesterday. It would increase minimum salaries for teachers at all levels.