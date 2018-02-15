Budget, crime, teacher pay increase bills head to Governor's desk | KOB 4
Budget, crime, teacher pay increase bills head to Governor's desk

Marian Camacho
February 15, 2018 06:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s the final day of the 2018 Legislative session and there are many things left on the table.

Just yesterday, lawmakers approved a $6.3 billion spending bill. Legislators also put their stamp of approval on a bipartisan crime package aimed at cracking down on crime in New Mexico. Both bills are now headed to Gov. Susana Martinez’s desk for her signature. 

Also heading to the Governor’s desk is a bill to raise pay for New Mexico teachers.  Senate Bill 119 passed the House late yesterday. It would increase minimum salaries for teachers at all levels.

“We must to make sure that educators have the resources needed to support students. Increasing teacher pay lets our teachers know that they are valued and important. In past years, we haven’t been on the right footing financially to provide this support, so now that we’re in a better position, I am happy to see this bill moving forward,” said Rep. Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton.

The funding for the pay increase was included in the budget that was approved yesterday.  The hope is that the pay raises will help in keeping good, qualified teachers here in New Mexico and make the state a more attractive place for quality educators.


Marian Camacho


Updated: February 15, 2018 06:28 AM
Created: February 15, 2018 06:26 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

