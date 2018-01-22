AG wants to close loopholes in child abuse reporting

Balderas used Greg Gregor as an example. Gregor was a teacher for decades in New Mexico but has a string of child sex abuse allegations that trail him. Instead of reporting the allegations to law enforcement, Balderas accused district administrators around the state of passing along to the next district.

"I believe it is absurd and abhorrent that in the state of New Mexico we require that abuse at the hands of parents and guardians be reported in the State of New Mexico, but the abuse perpetrated by school teachers or anyone else on school sites simply be immune or allowed and not a violation of the law," Balderas said. "That will change today."

Senate Bill 87 would change the law to make sure that anyone who knows of child abuse or child molestation would, by law, be required to report it.

The 4 Investigates team recently exposed Catholic leaders moved pedophile priests from parish to parish instead of notifying law enforcement. Had this law been in place then, the religious leaders who knew about the abuse but didn't report it could be held criminally responsible.

SB 87 has sponsors in the Senate and the House. Children Youth and Families Department Secretary Monique Jacobson said this is an idea Gov. Susana Martinez would sign.

"We've done a lot to let New Mexicans know that we need their help reporting abuse or neglect that is occurring at the hands of parents or guardians, people the children are living with," she said. "What my understanding is that this will expand that so that people are calling reporting abuse or neglect that is happening at the hands of someone the child doesn't live with."