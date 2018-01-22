AG wants to close loopholes in child abuse reporting
Chris Ramirez
January 22, 2018 10:14 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's top law enforcement officer calls it the state's "dirty little secret." It's a gap in the law that has allowed serial child abusers and child molesters to move on victimizing one child after another without taking responsibility.
The way state laws are written, there is clear guidance on what to do if the accused child abuser is a parent or guardian of that child. However, it's not as clear what happens and who is required to report abuse by someone caring for the child outside of the home like a teacher, coach or priest.
"This was a dirty little secret that existed in New Mexico for decades, also known as 'pass the trash' where personnel who are dangerous to students were passed from district to district," New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said.
Balderas used Greg Gregor as an example. Gregor was a teacher for decades in New Mexico but has a string of child sex abuse allegations that trail him. Instead of reporting the allegations to law enforcement, Balderas accused district administrators around the state of passing along to the next district.
"I believe it is absurd and abhorrent that in the state of New Mexico we require that abuse at the hands of parents and guardians be reported in the State of New Mexico, but the abuse perpetrated by school teachers or anyone else on school sites simply be immune or allowed and not a violation of the law," Balderas said. "That will change today."
Senate Bill 87 would change the law to make sure that anyone who knows of child abuse or child molestation would, by law, be required to report it.
The 4 Investigates team recently exposed Catholic leaders moved pedophile priests from parish to parish instead of notifying law enforcement. Had this law been in place then, the religious leaders who knew about the abuse but didn't report it could be held criminally responsible.
- Shattered Faith, Part I: A dangerous shuffle game
- Shattered Faith, Part II: The wide circle of silence
- Shattered Faith, Part III: Getting help
SB 87 has sponsors in the Senate and the House. Children Youth and Families Department Secretary Monique Jacobson said this is an idea Gov. Susana Martinez would sign.
"We've done a lot to let New Mexicans know that we need their help reporting abuse or neglect that is occurring at the hands of parents or guardians, people the children are living with," she said. "What my understanding is that this will expand that so that people are calling reporting abuse or neglect that is happening at the hands of someone the child doesn't live with."
Credits
Updated: January 22, 2018 10:14 PM
Created: January 22, 2018 08:40 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved