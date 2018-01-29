Cancer prevention advocates back proposed cigarette tax hike

"We know that this increase which is $1.50 per pack of cigarettes, that that will drive down, will prevent more than 11,000 kids from ever starting to smoke," said Sandra Adondakis, the New Mexico government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Adondakis said more than 80 volunteers spent the day meeting with lawmakers urging them to pass the bill.

"We know it will save lives," she said. "It will save around 7,000 lives, people who won’t die prematurely from their tobacco use. So we’re working hard to educate lawmakers about that purpose and gaining more and more support."

It’s estimated the bill would generate an additional $80 million in tax revenue for public schools in its first year. Annette Enriquez, a volunteer with the American Cancer Society, is also encouraging lawmakers to pass another bill that would fund programs to help people quit smoking.

"We have a generation that doesn’t smoke as much as past generations and so we’re hoping to lower that rate and eventually get it to be no one smoking," she said.

SB 25 is currently making its way through committees in the Senate.