CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills

Opponents of bills increasing penalties for child abuse say they’d rather focus on prevention than punishment. CYFD argues both components are essential.

“We need to send a loud and clear message that this will not be tolerated in New Mexico,” CYFD Secretary Monique Jacobson said.

Even if lawmakers choose to vote the bills down, Jacobson said she hopes they at least get to a vote so New Mexicans know where each lawmaker stood.

If you’d like to contact your lawmaker, here’s where to find their information:

Click here: https://nmlegis.gov/Members/Find_My_Legislator

Search for their name or enter your address to find your local lawmaker’s contact phone number.

Interested in a specific topic of legislation, and finding out which committee members to contact? Here's how: