CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills | KOB 4
Erica Zucco
February 06, 2018 02:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - With less than two weeks left in the 2018 legislative session, the Children Youth and Families Department says they aren’t sure if bills aimed at creating harsher penalties for child abusers will even make it up for a vote.

Three of the department’s major priorities for this legislative session were procuring funding for financial assistance with early childcare, addressing who must report abuse and what happens when it is reported, and increasing penalties for child abuse.

There is widespread support for assistance with childcare, and CYFD says if the state Senate approves funding, they expect to receive that money. But the bills on reporting abuse and increasing penalties for child abusers get question marks, CYFD, says because they are moving through the process slowly.

Opponents of bills increasing penalties for child abuse say they’d rather focus on prevention than punishment. CYFD argues both components are essential.

“We need to send a loud and clear message that this will not be tolerated in New Mexico,” CYFD Secretary Monique Jacobson said.

Even if lawmakers choose to vote the bills down, Jacobson said she hopes they at least get to a vote so New Mexicans know where each lawmaker stood.

If you’d like to contact your lawmaker, here’s where to find their information:

Interested in a specific topic of legislation, and finding out which committee members to contact? Here's how:


Erica Zucco


Updated: February 06, 2018 02:57 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 08:07 AM

