Deadline looms for nursing compact approval
Marian Camacho
January 17, 2018 08:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s New Mexico Nurses Association Day at the Legislature, so it seems appropriate for them to head to the Roundhouse to fight for legislation regarding their licenses.
Nurses want lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow them to work in New Mexico and other states, without having to apply for a new license each time. It would make it easier for nurses to move here and start working.
Since 2004, the state has been a part of the national Nurse Licensure Compact that allows nurses with New Mexico licenses to travel and practice in 25 other participating states.
The problem is, a new compact has since been created and 26 other states have signed off on it. New Mexico lawmakers have failed to pass the appropriate legislation to make the state a part of the new compact and today nurses are hoping to change that.
Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to approve the new compact. There are plans to hear the bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee today before sending it to the house for consideration. This bill does have bipartisan support and is expected to pass and be sent to the governor’s desk for her signature.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 17, 2018 08:40 AM
Created: January 17, 2018 06:49 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved