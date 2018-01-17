Deadline looms for nursing compact approval

The problem is, a new compact has since been created and 26 other states have signed off on it. New Mexico lawmakers have failed to pass the appropriate legislation to make the state a part of the new compact and today nurses are hoping to change that.

Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to approve the new compact. There are plans to hear the bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee today before sending it to the house for consideration. This bill does have bipartisan support and is expected to pass and be sent to the governor’s desk for her signature.

