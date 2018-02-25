Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate

Joy Wang
February 25, 2018 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Seven democratic candidates are vying for Michelle Lujan Grisham's first congressional district seat.

Advertisement

The primaries aren't until June, but for months candidates have been working to win votes.

The latest debate was held Sunday in northeast Albuquerque as those in the race answered questions about gun control, the environment and campaign donations.

Before the event even started, the moderator brought up progressive issues and the need to have someone represent their values in the nation's capital. The conversation started with discussions about climate change and the use of fossil fuels.

Eventually, the conversation turned to money in politics. Every candidate in Sunday's debate said they wouldn’t accept corporate PAC money, vowing to return any donations they may receive.

After tonight's NBC Olympic Winter Games coverage, watch KOB Eyewitness News 4 to see how the candidates responded to questions surrounding gun control following the deadly Florida high school shooting.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: February 25, 2018 04:45 PM
Created: February 25, 2018 04:01 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Friday high school basketball scores
Friday high school basketball scores

Advertisement




REPLAY: 2018 NMAA State Basketball Seeding & Selection Show
REPLAY: 2018 NMAA State Basketball Seeding & Selection Show
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate
Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate
 