Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate
Joy Wang
February 25, 2018 04:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Seven democratic candidates are vying for Michelle Lujan Grisham's first congressional district seat.
The primaries aren't until June, but for months candidates have been working to win votes.
The latest debate was held Sunday in northeast Albuquerque as those in the race answered questions about gun control, the environment and campaign donations.
Before the event even started, the moderator brought up progressive issues and the need to have someone represent their values in the nation's capital. The conversation started with discussions about climate change and the use of fossil fuels.
Eventually, the conversation turned to money in politics. Every candidate in Sunday's debate said they wouldn’t accept corporate PAC money, vowing to return any donations they may receive.
