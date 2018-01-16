Dreamers protest during governor's address

The New Mexico Dreamers say out of the 2 million undocumented children and adults in the United States, 12,000 are in New Mexico. Only 7,000 are protected by DACA so far.

The dozens of protesters are urging U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., to vote against any spending bill that doesn't contain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, which provides a level of amnesty to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

The Trump administration has announced its intentions to phase DACA out.

"We are not going to stop," said one DACA recipient, Dayana Maldonado. "We are not going to give up and there's more to come."

Due to a federal court order, the U.S. government is still processing DACA renewals but is not accepting requests from people who have never been granted DACA before.