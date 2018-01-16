Dreamers protest during governor's address
Jen French
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Protesters interrupted Gov. Susana Martinez's State of the State address on the House floor Tuesday.
Before starting her speech, Gov. Susana Martinez paused and waited for police to remove the New Mexico Dreamers who protested any actions that would threaten DACA. The protesters were on these steps for approximately 20 minutes.
They peacefully left but still wanted their voices to be heard.
The New Mexico Dreamers say out of the 2 million undocumented children and adults in the United States, 12,000 are in New Mexico. Only 7,000 are protected by DACA so far.
The dozens of protesters are urging U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., to vote against any spending bill that doesn't contain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, which provides a level of amnesty to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.
The Trump administration has announced its intentions to phase DACA out.
"We are not going to stop," said one DACA recipient, Dayana Maldonado. "We are not going to give up and there's more to come."
Due to a federal court order, the U.S. government is still processing DACA renewals but is not accepting requests from people who have never been granted DACA before.
