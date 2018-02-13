Dual sentencing for youth offenders fails in Senate committee

"It's the individual that we have to look at," said Susan Reyes, who works at the center. "We have to look at a system that's broken and a system that's not creating opportunity for our youth. If we are able to fix the system then we are able to provide rehabilitation to our younger men and women in the community."

Reyes said rehabilitating the youth gives them a chance to be a part of the community instead of just sitting behind bars.

The issue has come up recently in the Nehemiah Griego case. He was sentenced to treatment as a juvenile for killing his family at the age of 15. The state is fighting his scheduled release next month when he turns 21.