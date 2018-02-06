House approves increase for early childhood education | KOB 4
House approves increase for early childhood education

KOB.com Web Staff
February 06, 2018 10:08 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Lawmakers on Tuesday gave a thumbs up to a plan to boost early childhood education funding.

The House narrowly passed a proposed 1 percent hike in the amount of money drawn from the land grant permanent fund. That's about 140 million dollars more per year.

The measure now goes to the Senate. If approved, it will go before New Mexico voters in November.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 06, 2018 10:08 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 08:51 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

