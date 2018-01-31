Experts warn of cracks forming above New Mexico cavern
The Associated Press
January 31, 2018 11:33 AM
CARLSBAD, N.M. - Experts are painting a dire picture for lawmakers about the impending collapse of a giant cavern that has formed under a highway interchange that serves as a gateway to southern New Mexico's oilfields and two national parks.
They say new cracks are developing at the site on the edge of Carlsbad, where a now-defunct company had operated a well that produced millions of gallons of brine from salt layers deep underground for use in oil and gas operations.
Lawmakers from the region are seeking more than $40 million from various state funds to keep the area from turning into a massive sinkhole. The city of Carlsbad and Eddy County are pitching in $4 million.
State officials are concerned about siphoning money from funds used for cleaning contamination around the state.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: January 31, 2018 11:33 AM
Created: January 31, 2018 11:33 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved