Experts warn of cracks forming above New Mexico cavern | KOB 4
The Associated Press
January 31, 2018 11:33 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. - Experts are painting a dire picture for lawmakers about the impending collapse of a giant cavern that has formed under a highway interchange that serves as a gateway to southern New Mexico's oilfields and two national parks.

They say new cracks are developing at the site on the edge of Carlsbad, where a now-defunct company had operated a well that produced millions of gallons of brine from salt layers deep underground for use in oil and gas operations.

Lawmakers from the region are seeking more than $40 million from various state funds to keep the area from turning into a massive sinkhole. The city of Carlsbad and Eddy County are pitching in $4 million.

State officials are concerned about siphoning money from funds used for cleaning contamination around the state.

