Eye on New Mexico: Improving education and the outlook for Dreamers

Colton Shone
January 21, 2018 06:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For this week's Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone sat down with representatives of the NM Dream Team to discuss the political atmosphere surrounding immigration reform and how it affects those who would be most impacted by potential legislation.

Later, Ellen Bernstein of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation visits the studio to discuss the uphill battle that New Mexico still faces when it comes to improving quality of education for its students.

Created: January 21, 2018 06:04 PM

