Eye on New Mexico: Preparing for the legislative session
Kai Porter
January 14, 2018 02:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This year's 30-day legislative session is set to begin on Tuesday, with crime and the budget expected to be top priorities.
Chris Ramirez joins Kai Porter for this week's Eye on New Mexico to discuss the political atmosphere as legislators descend on the Roundhouse, as well as how the proceedings will be impacted by the gas and oil industry – the main driving force behind New Mexico's economy.
MORE: Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime
Watch the above video for more.
Credits
Created: January 14, 2018 02:34 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved