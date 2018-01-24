Flynn concealed first FBI interview from White House | KOB 4
Flynn concealed first FBI interview from White House

NBC News
January 24, 2018 08:12 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (NBC News) NBC News has learned that former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn spoke to the FBI without a lawyer one day after he was sworn in, then concealed that from the White House. 

Sources say since that time special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have spoken to President Trump's entire national security and intelligence team, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, fired after warning the White House about the Flynn interview, former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"It clearly suggests that Bob Mueller's team is climbing up the totem pole," says former CIA analyst Ned Price.

President Trump says he's not worried about what his attorney general may have said. The president has pledged to cooperate fully with investigators, but two people familiar with discussions say there's no agreement at this point to interview Mr. Trump. 

Special counsel Robert Mueller is said to be looking into possible obstruction of justice, along with collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Former adviser Steve Bannon is expected to talk to investigators before the end of the month.

