Flynn concealed first FBI interview from White House

President Trump says he's not worried about what his attorney general may have said. The president has pledged to cooperate fully with investigators, but two people familiar with discussions say there's no agreement at this point to interview Mr. Trump.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is said to be looking into possible obstruction of justice, along with collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Former adviser Steve Bannon is expected to talk to investigators before the end of the month.

