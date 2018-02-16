Former NM senator sentenced, fined in fraud case
SANTA FE, N.M. - Former New Mexico State Sen. Phil Griego has been sentenced to 18 months and been fined $47,225. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation.
Judge Brett Loveless gave Griego a 12-year-prison sentence, but waived all but 18-months.
The Democrat is accused of using his elected position to guide the sale of a state-owned building without properly disclosing his financial interest as a real estate broker. He earned $50,000 in commission from buyers of the property and maintains he did nothing wrong.
Prosecutors had requested that he spend at least ten years in prison, five years' probation and pay fines. The defense had argued that would essentially result in a death sentence for Griego who is now 69-years-old and is said to be suffering from significant health issues.
Griego has three weeks to turn himself in. He will serve his time in the medical unit at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas issed a statement in regards to the sentencing saying, "New Mexico has long been victimized by abuse and corruption and we will continue to fight on behalf of all New Mexicans. While we felt more accountability was in order, we respect the Court’s attention to this case, as well as its authority to decide the term of incarceration."
