Former NM senator sentenced, fined in fraud case

Prosecutors had requested that he spend at least ten years in prison, five years' probation and pay fines. The defense had argued that would essentially result in a death sentence for Griego who is now 69-years-old and is said to be suffering from significant health issues.

Griego has three weeks to turn himself in. He will serve his time in the medical unit at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas issed a statement in regards to the sentencing saying, "New Mexico has long been victimized by abuse and corruption and we will continue to fight on behalf of all New Mexicans. While we felt more accountability was in order, we respect the Court’s attention to this case, as well as its authority to decide the term of incarceration."