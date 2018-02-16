Former NM senator sentenced, fined in fraud case | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former NM senator sentenced, fined in fraud case

Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 01:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Former New Mexico State Sen. Phil Griego has been sentenced to 18 months and been fined $47,225. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation.

Advertisement

Judge Brett Loveless gave Griego a 12-year-prison sentence, but waived all but 18-months. 

The Democrat is accused of using his elected position to guide the sale of a state-owned building without properly disclosing his financial interest as a real estate broker. He earned $50,000 in commission from buyers of the property and maintains he did nothing wrong.

Prosecutors had requested that he spend at least ten years in prison, five years' probation and pay fines.  The defense had argued that would essentially result in a death sentence for Griego who is now 69-years-old and is said to be suffering from significant health issues.

Griego has three weeks to turn himself in. He will serve his time in the medical unit at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas issed a statement in regards to the sentencing saying, "New Mexico has long been victimized by abuse and corruption and we will continue to fight on behalf of all New Mexicans. While we felt more accountability was in order, we respect the Court’s attention to this case, as well as its authority to decide the term of incarceration."


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 16, 2018 01:19 PM
Created: February 16, 2018 10:25 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery

Advertisement




Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
 