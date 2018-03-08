Former state senator starts prison term for corruption | KOB 4
Former state senator starts prison term for corruption

The Associated Press
March 08, 2018 07:07 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego has begun serving a jail term for fraud, bribery and other convictions stemming from accusations he misused his elected office to profit from a real estate deal.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark said Thursday that Griego turned himself over to the state Corrections Department in Los Lunas to serve an 18-month sentence.

A judge has asked that the 70-year-old Griego be confined in a facility reserved for elderly inmates or those with health difficulties rather than with the general prison population. Corrections officials have yet to decide where to hold Griego.

Griego initially was fined $47,000 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. A judge waived all but 18 months. Griego may serve as little as 9 months with credit for good behavior.


The Associated Press


Updated: March 08, 2018 07:07 PM
Created: March 08, 2018 06:59 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

