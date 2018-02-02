Gov. Martinez clears way for child abuse legislation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Martinez clears way for child abuse legislation

Gov. Martinez clears way for child abuse legislation

The Associated Press
February 02, 2018 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Gov. Susana Martinez has cleared the way for New Mexico lawmakers to consider a measure that would expand obligations under state law to report child abuse or neglect.

Advertisement

The state's top prosecutor and others are concerned that the current law calls for reporting abuse by parents, guardians and custodians of children but leaves out abuse by other people such as school personnel.

The proposed legislation would broaden reporting obligations to cover abuse and neglect by almost anyone.

The governor in a message sent to lawmakers Thursday called for adding the proposal to the agenda.

Supporters, including New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, are hopeful the measure can be debated and reach the governor's desk before the 30-day legislative session wraps up in mid-February.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 02, 2018 03:38 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 02:21 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading.
Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
Ruben Cuellar
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD

Advertisement




Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota