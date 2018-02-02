Gov. Martinez clears way for child abuse legislation
The Associated Press
February 02, 2018 03:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Gov. Susana Martinez has cleared the way for New Mexico lawmakers to consider a measure that would expand obligations under state law to report child abuse or neglect.
The state's top prosecutor and others are concerned that the current law calls for reporting abuse by parents, guardians and custodians of children but leaves out abuse by other people such as school personnel.
The proposed legislation would broaden reporting obligations to cover abuse and neglect by almost anyone.
The governor in a message sent to lawmakers Thursday called for adding the proposal to the agenda.
Supporters, including New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, are hopeful the measure can be debated and reach the governor's desk before the 30-day legislative session wraps up in mid-February.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: February 02, 2018 03:38 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 02:21 PM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.