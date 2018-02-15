Governor calls on Legislature to pass Baby Brianna bill
Marian Camacho
February 15, 2018 05:26 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Gov. Susana Martinez made one final push on House Bill 100, otherwise known as the "Baby Brianna" bill, calling on legislators to move forward with the bill.
The bill would bring stronger penalties against those convicted of child abuse that results in death, no matter the child's age. Under current law, someone convicted of child abuse resulting in death can only face a life sentence if the child was under the age of 12.
The governor sent Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Richard Martinez a letter addressing the need to revisit the stalled bill, referencing the recent tragic death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.
"I do not need to tell you about the tragedies we all have faced in the last few months as children 12 and older were brutally beaten to death," Martinez said. "The fight for this bill is not about who gets to take credit; this is about Jeremiah and other children like him who have no voice. As those charged with protecting our children, we must act now."
House Bill 100 cleared the House last week but stalled in the Senate, and the Legislature adjourned at noon on Thursday without its passage. Still, the governor is calling on lawmakers to take a vote on the bill, even offering to act as an expert witness.
"I am respectfully requesting you call one more meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee so that I, and many others who support this important bill, can testify," Martinez said. "This bill deserves every opportunity to be heard and it more than deserves a vote. I welcome the opportunity to testify on behalf of this bill in front of your committee, or if it would be more efficient, I am happy to serve as your expert witness on the floor of the Senate."
