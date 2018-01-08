Gov. Martinez on crime: 'It's time we say enough is enough'
January 08, 2018 07:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fighting crime in New Mexico was the topic of conversation Monday in Albuquerque as Gov. Susana Martinez unveiled a series of legislative proposals. Those proposals include targeting repeat offenders, supporting police officers and protecting children.
“For too long, violent and repeat criminals have terrorized our families and communities,” Martinez said. “New Mexicans need and deserve to be safe from criminals – we must act once and for all to end the revolving-door justice system in our state. These proposals help get our law enforcement officers more of the tools they need to get criminals off the street and behind bars where they belong. I call on lawmakers to join me in putting New Mexicans first by enacting these proposals.”
Highlights from the proposals include expanding the state’s 'three strikes' law that would allow for a life imprisonment without the possibility of parole after being convicted of three violent felonies. The law has been debated times before, without ever being passed.
Also among the proposals is in increasing penalties for those convicted of drunk driving four or more times and allowing judges to consider felony DWIs when sentencing habitual offenders.
The governor is also taking aim at protecting children in New Mexico. Martinez proposes expanding Baby Brianna’s Law to allow for a life sentence for intentional child abuse resulting in death, regardless of the child’s age.
The reinstatement of the death penalty is also top of mind for the governor. She is calling on the state Legislature to reinstate the death penalty for those who kill children, police or corrections officers.
“New Mexicans have seen officers gunned down by thugs and children killed by monsters,” Martinez said. “It is time we say enough is enough. If you kill an officer or a child, you deserve the ultimate punishment.”
The office of House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, sent this statement on the governor's proposals:
We understand that crime is a concern, especially for the Albuquerque area. Many of these ideas have been considered and passed by the House in the past. We believe more needs to be done, especially hiring more police officers for our communities. The House is going to prioritize getting more police officers onto the streets, trained in community policing, rather than more laws onto the books. The most effective way to reduce crime overall will be to hire more police officers, coupled with more funding for prosecutors who lock up criminals, public defenders, and the judiciary, and to address economic development. An essential element of reducing crime is improving the economic conditions in Albuquerque, which is why we will also have a robust economic development strategy for the session.
