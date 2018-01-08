Gov. Martinez on crime: 'It's time we say enough is enough'

Also among the proposals is in increasing penalties for those convicted of drunk driving four or more times and allowing judges to consider felony DWIs when sentencing habitual offenders.

The governor is also taking aim at protecting children in New Mexico. Martinez proposes expanding Baby Brianna’s Law to allow for a life sentence for intentional child abuse resulting in death, regardless of the child’s age.

The reinstatement of the death penalty is also top of mind for the governor. She is calling on the state Legislature to reinstate the death penalty for those who kill children, police or corrections officers.

“New Mexicans have seen officers gunned down by thugs and children killed by monsters,” Martinez said. “It is time we say enough is enough. If you kill an officer or a child, you deserve the ultimate punishment.”

The office of House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, sent this statement on the governor's proposals:

We understand that crime is a concern, especially for the Albuquerque area. Many of these ideas have been considered and passed by the House in the past. We believe more needs to be done, especially hiring more police officers for our communities. The House is going to prioritize getting more police officers onto the streets, trained in community policing, rather than more laws onto the books. The most effective way to reduce crime overall will be to hire more police officers, coupled with more funding for prosecutors who lock up criminals, public defenders, and the judiciary, and to address economic development. An essential element of reducing crime is improving the economic conditions in Albuquerque, which is why we will also have a robust economic development strategy for the session.