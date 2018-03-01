Gov. Martinez signs 'step therapy' and 'guardianship' bills
Marian Camacho
March 01, 2018 06:55 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Two bills that were a result of this year’s Legislative session, have been signed into law. Governor Susana Martinez signed the bills late last night.
Senate Bill 11 will improve “step therapy” which is when an insurance company decides what drug a patient needs based on costs and affordability, rather than having a doctor choose based on health conditions.
“I am so pleased to have the support from the Governor on this legislation. Patients need the best, most effective care possible, and the current “step therapy” model imposed by insurance companies doesn’t always put the patient first and caters to the needs of insurance companies, rather than the patient. This law fixes that and will have a lasting impact on the quality of healthcare for New Mexicans,” said Rep. Liz Thomson.
Gov. Martinez also signed Senate Bill 19 Wednesday which would reform guardianship laws in New Mexico. The goal is to provide more transparency and safeguards for protected persons and their families.
“Families and their loved ones across New Mexico deserve to be treated with respect in a transparent system that is designed to protect our most vulnerable adults. With this legislation, we are taking critical steps to reforming the guardianship system, to help people when they are most in need,” said Rep. Gail Chasey.
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 01, 2018 06:55 AM
Created: March 01, 2018 06:54 AM
