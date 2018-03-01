Gov. Martinez signs 'step therapy' and 'guardianship' bills

Senate Bill 11 will improve “step therapy” which is when an insurance company decides what drug a patient needs based on costs and affordability, rather than having a doctor choose based on health conditions.

“I am so pleased to have the support from the Governor on this legislation. Patients need the best, most effective care possible, and the current “step therapy” model imposed by insurance companies doesn’t always put the patient first and caters to the needs of insurance companies, rather than the patient. This law fixes that and will have a lasting impact on the quality of healthcare for New Mexicans,” said Rep. Liz Thomson.