Martinez's tense tenure with lawmakers nears end
By MORGAN LEE and RUSSELL CONTRERAS
February 19, 2018 02:56 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The rocky relationship between New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and state lawmakers is coming to a close as she prepares to leave office and both sides ponder what could have been.
Democratic leaders say they wish there was better communication with the Republican governor and wonder if they could have done more. Martinez says her only regret is that lawmakers didn't pass more of her legislation during her eight years in office.
Lawmakers wrapped up work Thursday after approving a bipartisan package of public safety reforms and spending bills.
Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf says the latest legislative session was Martinez's best because she communicated more with lawmakers.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth says he believes Martinez lacked the leadership to work with lawmakers on solutions for the struggling economy and crime.
