Martinez among governors in DC talking gun violence

State lawmakers stopped so-called "right to work" or "double-dipping" legislation years ago, but there have since been efforts to revive it. In this case, Martinez said train former officers to work in schools.

"And so this is a pool of folks that we can immediately put out without having to expend great amount of dollars, and keeping our schools and our school personnel safe," she said."

The debate centers on whether or not "return to work" is fiscally responsible.

During that same White House meeting, Trump blasted authorities who responded to the Florida school shooting. He claims he would have rushed in, unarmed if necessary, had he'd been there.

"You don't know until you test it, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would've done that too," he said.

The president again criticized the Broward County sheriff deputies who reportedly did not enter the school during the gunfire.

"I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this week, and they weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners, all right?" he said. "The way they performed was, frankly, disgusting."

When it came time to listen to the governors, Trump caught some heat for his thoughts on teachers carrying guns.

"So I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here and a little more listening, and let's just take that off the table and move forward," said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat

Trump claims his recent call to arm teachers, was not a universal one

"I don't want teachers to have guns. I want highly trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting," he said.

Meanwhile, the president said the National Rifle Association is on board with boosting background checks for gun buyers.

"Don't worry about the NRA," he said. They're on our side."

He's vowing to fight the organization for more restrictions if necessary. Still, Democratic leaders say the president and the GOP will have to make a choice.

"Do something real on guns or please the NRA. Doing both is impossible," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "The NRA's number one goal is to make sure nothing meaningful on gun safety ever happens."

Trump is also planning to meet Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to talk about curbing gun violence.