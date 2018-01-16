Governor optimistic on economy, crime plan; Dems' agenda differs

The state has idled at or near the bottom of various lists ranking the worst and best states for crime and education over a substantial portion of Martinez’s time in office. But the governor was optimistic in her address, calling for pay raises for educators and the end of what has come to be known as a controversial "catch-and-release" criminal justice system.

Economic growth represented a substantial portion of Martinez's address as she presented six key areas of a plan focusing primarily on diversification of the economy:

Reforming the state tax code.

Fostering better competition with other states for jobs.

Supporting small businesses in an increasingly digital-oriented economic environment.

Utilizing economic sectors where the state has a distinct competitive advantage, such as tourism.

Reforming how infrastructure projects are funded and prioritized.

Building infrastructure along the border to encourage trade with Mexico.

New Mexico officials initiatlly estimated having the advantage of a $200 million budget surplus in its back pocket, but Martinez said that figure has now swelled to $330 million.

"Maybe we should give a big chunk of that back to the taxpayers," she said.

The governor also painted the portrait of a future in which New Mexico does not have to rely on oil and gas as heavily as past years -- a time when the industry accounted for 80 percent of the state's economic growth.

"Now, at a time when oil and gas production is at record levels, it has accounted for 40 percent of our economic growth," she said, adding that a focus on local growth outweighs the imperative to ask for federal help. "We must realize that economic diversification is our state’s path out of poverty."

Martinez also cited Facebook’s arrival to the Land of Enchantment as proof of that sought-after diversification. A planned 3 million-square-foot data center is currently under construction near Los Lunas, a central New Mexico town which says it's already seeing a return on the investment.

When it comes to crime, Martinez condemned a revolving door criminal justice system that has led to police officers "arresting the same people over and over for serious crimes." She said the state has become too easy a preying ground for those with criminal intentions.

"I learned a long time ago as a prosecutor … that those who commit crimes will go where the laws are weak and punishments are light. In New Mexico, they have found their easy mark," she said.

Martinez called on legislators to create stricter penalties for those who use a gun when committing crime, crack down on repeat DWI offenders and expand the consequences for those who abuse children. She also said people who kill police, correctional officers or kids should face the death penalty, which was abolished in 2009.

Martinez praised school districts in New Mexico that have embraced reform and improved their quality of education in the process, citing Gadsden and Farmington as success stories. On the other end of the spectrum, she said Albuquerque -- where "the number of 'F' schools has tripled" -- still has work to do.

Among her proposals for closing what she referred to as an achievement gap: a 2-percent pay raise for teachers, bonuses for education that receive an "exemplary" rating, expanding mentoring programs for administrators and stepping up anti-truancy initiatives.

The governor also pointed to Aztec High School janitor and hero Emery Hill and New Mexico State Police officer Dwayne Simpson as examples of what the state has to offer.

"They are the essence of New Mexico," Martinez said. "New Mexico’s best days are ahead of us because our people are caring, devoted and proud."

The majority of Martinez’s address was rooted in a singular vision: ensuring New Mexico continues its upward economic trajectory while laying the groundwork for a better state as its young citizens come into their own.

"May we work together tirelessly to leave behind a diverse and growing economy, a quality education system, and a safe community for every New Mexico child," she said.

DEMOCRATS RESPOND

State Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, delivered the Democratic response after Martinez finished her speech. He made it clear Democrats don't plan on rubber-stamping her public safety agenda. Senate Democrats and the governor still have different ideas about what improving public safety looks like.

"For seven years now, we have had an executive whose myopic view has been a focus on crime," Morales said. "Public safety is a critical issue for us Democrats, but we have a very different view than the governor."

Democratic leaders oppose the governor on reinstating the death penalty. Morales also criticized the governor for focusing only on punishment, saying prevention and rehabilitation need to be part of any discussion on crime.

The Democrats did discuss a couple of new taxes to help pay for new education ideas, specifically on gasoline and tobacco. Martinez often voices opposition to any tax increase, prompting some to wonder in the Democrats are spinning their wheels on the issue.

"I think the need has been there and dollars are needed for the classroom so again," Morales said. "This may be a longshot, but it's our best shot to get additional dollars."