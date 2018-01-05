VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Governor unveils budget proposal

KOB.com Web Staff
January 05, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Governor Susana Martinez has unveiled her executive budget recommendation for fiscal year 2019.

The $6.23 billion proposal focuses on economic growth and strengthening schools, in addition to targeting child welfare and public safety.

“This budget proposal is all about building on momentum – from our progress in creating jobs and growing and diversifying our economy to boosting our graduation rates to an all-time high and more, my budget priorities are focused on continuing to make life better for the people of New Mexico,” Governor Martinez said. “By focusing our spending on key areas like jobs, schools and public safety, we’ll be able to continue making New Mexico a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

The proposal also calls for comprehensive tax reform to “allow families and businesses to keep more of what they earn and dramatically stabilize state revenue sources.”

Highlights of the executive budget recommendation include:

  • 1% percent salary increase for state employees (2% for teachers and instruction staff)
  • $38 million for Medicaid to continue to provide health care to New Mexicans
  • $12 million for New Mexico’s job training program (JTIP) – the JTIP program helped New Mexico companies hire and train more than 2,000 New Mexicans in 2017 alone, and more than 10,000 since Governor Martinez took office in 2011
  • $10 million for New Mexico’s closing fund, which recruits new companies to the state while helping those already here grow and thrive
  • $70 million for classroom spending targeted to provide more instructional materials, increase teacher pay and reward highest-performing teachers
  • $25 million to improve access to child care in New Mexico
  • $1 million for the Children, Youth and Families Department’s child protective services
  • $5 million for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, as well as additional funding for New Mexico’s judiciary and public defenders
  • More than $7 million for salaries (including targeted increases) for New Mexico State Police officers
  • $6.8 million for targeted salary increases for corrections, probation and parole officers

You can find the entire budget proposal here.


