Governor unveils budget proposal

The $6.23 billion proposal focuses on economic growth and strengthening schools, in addition to targeting child welfare and public safety.

“This budget proposal is all about building on momentum – from our progress in creating jobs and growing and diversifying our economy to boosting our graduation rates to an all-time high and more, my budget priorities are focused on continuing to make life better for the people of New Mexico,” Governor Martinez said. “By focusing our spending on key areas like jobs, schools and public safety, we’ll be able to continue making New Mexico a better place to live, work and raise a family.”