House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe

KOB.com Web Staff
February 02, 2018 10:20 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Friday saw a big victory in the fight against crime in the state capital, after the House nearly unanimously approved a series of bipartisan bills meant to curb crime.

That legislation includes a measure raising penalties for felons without firearms. Also included is a bill that seeks to help police departments offer bonuses to retain experienced officers. Another measure still would assist prosecutors in focusing more on serious crimes by reducing penalties for minor violations, such as littering.

The bills now go to the Senate, which resumes work Saturday, though its most pressing order of business will be approving the $6.3 billion budget passed by the House this week.

The Legislative Session runs through Feb. 15.

 


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 02, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 09:01 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

