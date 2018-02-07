How did the budget shortchange Bernalillo County DA so much? | KOB 4
How did the budget shortchange Bernalillo County DA so much?

Chris Ramirez
February 07, 2018 10:17 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- There have been a lot of questions asked at the Roundhouse. Many wonder how legislators in Santa Fe voted for a budget that shortchanged Bernalillo County's district attorney.

After all, Albuquerque's crime problem is one of the worst in the country.

It's something Chris Ramirez has been asking about. He may have found the answer. Watch the video above for more.


