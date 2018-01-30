Bill aims to improve cell service in New Mexico

Candelaria said the bill would allow cell phone companies to boost service by installing small cell phone antennas around cities. He said those are different than large cell phone towers.

"These are no bigger than 6 or 7 inches tall," he said. "You don't even notice them driving around. Every other mountain state has this technology. If we don't act this session, if we don't get this done, New Mexico falls behind again."

Last month, Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales declared a state of emergency saying spotty cell service is so bad around the city it could prevent someone from being able to call 911. Candelaria said that's an important example of why lawmakers should pass his bill.

"So while all of us are frustrated that our episodes of 'The Crown' or 'RuPaul's Drag Race' won't download in time, hard reality is that the terrible network connectivity across New Mexico is placing an immediate public safety risk," he said.

The bill already has a message of support from Gov. Susana Martinez. It's currently set to be heard in the Senate Corporations and Transportation Committee Wednesday.