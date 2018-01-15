Kids, teens head to the Roundhouse focused on education, health

Education and healthcare are two areas in which NM Voices for Children hopes this session could make a difference.

"Early childhood education itself is a huge area and an area we believe is really foundational to attaining long-term prospects for New Mexico's children," Jimenez said.

The group wants a $25 million boost for the Children, Youth and Families Department to maintain early education for thousands of families, covering rising costs to keep up with quality and safety standards. They also want to ensure health care costs for kids are covered.

"Make sure they fully fund Medicaid, and the good news on that front is that the governor and the legislature's budget proposals seem to fully do that," Jimenez said.

The group will hold a 10 a.m. event in the Capitol rotunda, during which kids and teens will give speeches on their concerns and how their families can be impacted by lawmakers' decisions.