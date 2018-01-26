Lawmaker wants $60M to safeguard New Mexico's schools

There have been two school shootings in the state since 2013; two students were fatally shot at Aztec High School before the gunman killed himself in December, and in 2014 a 12-year-old boy shot and injured two students at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell.

“Two days ago this happened in another state. It’s happening all over and we just need to prepare ourselves in case it does happen,” Munoz said.

Of the $60 million, $15 million would go towards training school staff on how to respond to an armed threat or attack, $15 million would be for hiring security personnel, $15 million for additional security cameras and the last $15 million for metal detectors.

According to a bill analysis by the legislative Education Study Committee, the New Mexico Public School Insurance Authority already provides active shooter training to all school districts except Albuquerque Public Schools. But APS police provides its own training to staff.

Munoz said his bill would add to those safety measures already in place.

“We trust when our kids go to school they’re going to be safe,” he said. “There are things beyond our control that happen and we’re just adding an additional safety to make everyone feel comfortable.”

The Senate Education Committee heard the bill Friday morning, but Munoz says he needs to make some minor changes before bringing it back to committee next week.