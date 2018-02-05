Lawmakers call for plan on movement-disorders center
The Associated Press
February 05, 2018 11:28 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Legislature approved a measure last week that calls on the University of New Mexico to devise a plan for a center for patients with movement disorders.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that many people with Parkinson's and other such ailments seek treatment out of state because so the state has so many mobility disorder patients and so few doctors.
The measure was pushed by the New Mexico Parkinson's Coalition as part of a long-term effort to help with the Parkinson's treatment shortage in the state.
An estimated 10,000 people in New Mexico live with Parkinson's disease.
The total number of those diagnosed with movement disorders in New Mexico is 250,000.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: February 05, 2018 11:28 AM
Created: February 05, 2018 11:28 AM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.