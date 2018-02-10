Lawmakers push for federal nutrition bill for Native youth | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lawmakers push for federal nutrition bill for Native youth

Lawmakers push for federal nutrition bill for Native youth

The Associated Press
February 10, 2018 10:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A group of Democratic senators and representatives are pushing for federal legislation that would allow for tribes to administer free federal food and nutrition programs to school children.

Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, both of New Mexico, are among the bill's sponsors. Udall's office said Friday that the lawmakers were reintroducing the Tribal Nutrition Improvement Act, saying it would improve prospects that Native American children would have better access to nutritional foods.

Under the bill, tribes would not be required to go through state agencies to administer the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Summer Food Service Program, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 10, 2018 10:31 AM
Created: February 10, 2018 10:12 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Flu season in 'second wave'
Flu season in 'second wave'
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict

Advertisement




Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Figure skating team event continues
January 5, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Bradie Tennell performs in the ladies free skate program during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
 