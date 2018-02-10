Lawmakers push for federal nutrition bill for Native youth

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, both of New Mexico, are among the bill's sponsors. Udall's office said Friday that the lawmakers were reintroducing the Tribal Nutrition Improvement Act, saying it would improve prospects that Native American children would have better access to nutritional foods.

Under the bill, tribes would not be required to go through state agencies to administer the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Summer Food Service Program, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.