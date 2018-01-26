Education bills at the Roundhouse Friday

Friday, State Sen. Mimi Stewart is proposing a bill that would increase the minimum salary for level one, level two and level three-A teachers. Stewart has been outspoken on the fact that New Mexico needs to have competitive salaries in order to keep good teachers in the state.

Another bill KOB is keeping an eye on, is one that revolves around school security, keeping your kids safe. State Sen. George Munoz is sponsoring an act that would give millions of dollars for school security measures including training on responding to armed threats and contracts for security staffers, metal detectors and security cameras.