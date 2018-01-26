Education bills at the Roundhouse Friday | KOB 4
Education bills at the Roundhouse Friday

Erica Zucco and Marian Camacho
January 26, 2018 07:54 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Today in Santa Fe, lawmakers will be tackling some bills revolving around education in our state.

Friday, State Sen. Mimi Stewart is proposing a bill that would increase the minimum salary for level one, level two and level three-A teachers.  Stewart has been outspoken on the fact that New Mexico needs to have competitive salaries in order to keep good teachers in the state.

Another bill KOB is keeping an eye on, is one that revolves around school security, keeping your kids safe. State Sen. George Munoz is sponsoring an act that would give millions of dollars for school security measures including training on responding to armed threats and contracts for security staffers, metal detectors and security cameras.

Lawmakers will also take up Senate Bill 97 today. The bill would streamline the process for military family members with teaching credentials from other states, to get licensed here. 

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


Credits

Erica Zucco and Marian Camacho


Updated: January 26, 2018 07:54 AM
Created: January 26, 2018 06:44 AM

