Legislation aims to lighten weight of students' backpacks
Kassi Nelson
January 04, 2018 06:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- How heavy is too heavy for students' backpacks? That's a question facing the Legislature this session.
A measure suggests a child's backpack should top off at just 10 percent of their body weight. It recommends classrooms get scales so students can monitor their load.
Studies show carrying a heavy backpack can lead to chronic neck shoulder or back pain in children. Nearly 7,000 emergency room visits each year are due to backpack-related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Studies also have shown 90 percent of students carry backpacks that are 25 percent of their weight, meaning if your child is 70 pounds, they're carrying roughly 17 pounds of books.
The measure notes school officials need to be educated about the potential health impact this can have on students and consider moving toward e-textbooks as federal funding becomes available.
Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, sponsored the legislation. It's a joint memorial, meaning it's essentially a request. But with all the risks that come with carrying around too many books, she hopes it's one that's not taken lightly.
Kassi Nelson
January 04, 2018 06:04 PM
January 04, 2018 04:15 PM
