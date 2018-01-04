Legislation aims to lighten weight of students' backpacks

Studies also have shown 90 percent of students carry backpacks that are 25 percent of their weight, meaning if your child is 70 pounds, they're carrying roughly 17 pounds of books.

The measure notes school officials need to be educated about the potential health impact this can have on students and consider moving toward e-textbooks as federal funding becomes available.

Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, sponsored the legislation. It's a joint memorial, meaning it's essentially a request. But with all the risks that come with carrying around too many books, she hopes it's one that's not taken lightly.