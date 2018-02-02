Legislation ensuring state's preparedness for self-driving cars passed by Senate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Legislation ensuring state's preparedness for self-driving cars passed by Senate

KOB.com Web Staff
February 02, 2018 07:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Legislation that would ensure New Mexico is well-equipped and ready when self-driving cars become an everyday reality is moving forward.

Advertisement

On Friday the Senate passed Joint Memorial 3, which would form a committee to study any changes the state would need to make in order to allow for the sale and operation of self-driving cars, while also ensuring their safety on the roads.

The joint memorial's sponsor, Republic State Sen. Jim White, said he believes autonomous cars will make New Mexico's streets safer, citing data that states 94 percent of crashes are caused by human error.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 02, 2018 07:36 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 06:14 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading.
Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
Ruben Cuellar
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD

Advertisement




Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota