Legislation ensuring state's preparedness for self-driving cars passed by Senate
KOB.com Web Staff
February 02, 2018 07:36 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Legislation that would ensure New Mexico is well-equipped and ready when self-driving cars become an everyday reality is moving forward.
On Friday the Senate passed Joint Memorial 3, which would form a committee to study any changes the state would need to make in order to allow for the sale and operation of self-driving cars, while also ensuring their safety on the roads.
The joint memorial's sponsor, Republic State Sen. Jim White, said he believes autonomous cars will make New Mexico's streets safer, citing data that states 94 percent of crashes are caused by human error.
