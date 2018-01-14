Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Brittany Costello
January 15, 2018 08:53 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – After a series of allegations across the country as well as right here in New Mexico, the state's Legislative Council on Monday will consider a new proposed anti-sexual harassment policy – just one day before this year's 30-day session begins.
The new draft policy adds a number of new steps for reporting harassment and written consequences for those found to be in violation. The big idea, though, is to ensure that "out of sight" no longer means "out of mind."
Gov. Susana Martinez echoed that sentiment just ahead of this year's legislative session, saying "there is absolutely no excuse to sexually harass anyone."
The policy change comes after a series of accusations against some of the state's most powerful leaders.
Via a five-page draft, the legislature is working to hold those people accountable by implementing a new reporting process, more serious consequences, more thorough investigations and record-keeping, and mandatory training.
"We will make sure to support the legislation or rules that they have to prove that training," Martinez said.
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver joined the crusade against harassment by organizing her own voluntary training course for lobbyists late last year.
"I certainly experienced a lot of, you know, inappropriate communication – occasionally inappropriate touching," she said.
In the newly drafted policy for the Roundhouse, that type of training will be required a minimum of four hours every two years.
The Legislative Council will review the proposed policy Monday before the New Mexico Legislature convenes Tuesday. The secretary of state will be hosting another training course on Thursday.
Updated: January 15, 2018 08:53 AM
Created: January 14, 2018 09:34 PM
