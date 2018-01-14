Advertisement

Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse

Brittany Costello
January 15, 2018 08:53 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – After a series of allegations across the country as well as right here in New Mexico, the state's Legislative Council on Monday will consider a new proposed anti-sexual harassment policy – just one day before this year's 30-day session begins. 

Advertisement

The new draft policy adds a number of new steps for reporting harassment and written consequences for those found to be in violation. The big idea, though, is to ensure that "out of sight" no longer means "out of mind."

Gov. Susana Martinez echoed that sentiment just ahead of this year's legislative session, saying "there is absolutely no excuse to sexually harass anyone."

The policy change comes after a series of accusations against some of the state's most powerful leaders.

Via a five-page draft, the legislature is working to hold those people accountable by implementing a new reporting process, more serious consequences, more thorough investigations and record-keeping, and mandatory training.

"We will make sure to support the legislation or rules that they have to prove that training," Martinez said.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver joined the crusade against harassment by organizing her own voluntary training course for lobbyists late last year. 

"I certainly experienced a lot of, you know, inappropriate communication – occasionally inappropriate touching," she said.

In the newly drafted policy for the Roundhouse, that type of training will be required a minimum of four hours every two years.

The Legislative Council will review the proposed policy Monday before the New Mexico Legislature convenes Tuesday. The secretary of state will be hosting another training course on Thursday.

Stay with KOB and KOB.com for comprehensive coverage throughout the entirety of this year's 30-day session.

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 15, 2018 08:53 AM
Created: January 14, 2018 09:34 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
APD searching for missing elderly woman
APD searching for missing elderly woman
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people

Advertisement




Community remembers life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Poverty, past linked to Native Americans focus on MLK Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis