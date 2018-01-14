Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse

The policy change comes after a series of accusations against some of the state's most powerful leaders.

Via a five-page draft, the legislature is working to hold those people accountable by implementing a new reporting process, more serious consequences, more thorough investigations and record-keeping, and mandatory training.

"We will make sure to support the legislation or rules that they have to prove that training," Martinez said.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver joined the crusade against harassment by organizing her own voluntary training course for lobbyists late last year.

"I certainly experienced a lot of, you know, inappropriate communication – occasionally inappropriate touching," she said.

In the newly drafted policy for the Roundhouse, that type of training will be required a minimum of four hours every two years.

The Legislative Council will review the proposed policy Monday before the New Mexico Legislature convenes Tuesday. The secretary of state will be hosting another training course on Thursday.

