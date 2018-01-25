Legislators take up crime bills at the Roundhouse

House Bill 18 would aim at putting more violent, repeat offenders behind bars for life. It states that when a defendant is convicted of a third violent felony and at least the third is a felony conviction in New Mexico, then the “defendant shall be punished by a sentence of life imprisonment.”

Gov. Susana Martinez supports the three strikes bill. In her State of the State address earlier this month the governor said “New Mexicans need and deserve to be safe from criminals – we must act once and for all to end the revolving-door justice system in our state.”

Felons with Firearms

Also on the agenda for legislators today is a bill that would increase penalties for convicted felons found with firearms. House Bill 19, introduced by Republican Rep. Nate Gentry, increases the penalty for a convicted felon to a third-degree felony if the offender has previously been convicted of a serious violent offense.