Senate, House reach compromise on budget

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez asked for $5.4 million to help him get through more cases. The budget right now gives him $3.2 million extra. His employees will get an additional 6.5 percent pay increase and his office will get $2.5 million to establish a crime strategies unit, reduce the case backlog, and prosecute the Victoria Martens case.

There's new money for road projects, including $44 million for statewide projects and $4 million to rehabilitate road rest stops.

There are pay increases for all state employees, including a 2.5 percent increase for teachers and 8.5 percent increase for New Mexico State Police officers and correctional officers.

Martinez has the power to line-item veto anything in the budget that she doesn't agree with. On Thursday, the governor is expected to discuss how she's feeling about the budget. She called an earlier version "soft on crime."