Keller asks Legislature for money, shows no support on public safety bills

During an #ABQ4ward mayoral debate last October, KOB asked Keller to name a law or a policy idea that would help Albuquerque.

"There is a whole host of issues, dozens and dozens of things that I'd like to see," Keller answered. "We have unfinished business up there."

But as the first legislative session with Keller as Albuquerque's mayor draws nearer, he did not mention "dozens and dozens of ideas." He offered four, but none that change state laws or address repeat offenders. All of Keller's requests focused on getting more money.

"We need funding for hiring more officers," Keller said. "Simply put, to fight crime across our city, we have to have more officers."

Keller also requests money to buy new police cars.

"APD currently has a need for patrol vehicles to modernize its fleet, and we need to make sure our officers can respond to calls and emergencies in a timely manner,"

State-funded city police officers and cars would be a new concept. The City of Albuquerque taxes its residents to pay for officer salaries and vehicles. The Mayor and City Council craft a city budget to pay for those very things.

Additionally, mayors in the past haven't complained about how to fund officers, but rather how to find and recruit them to APD.

Keller said he also wants funding to help process the rape kit backlog, but funding has already come for that. The U.S. Department of Justice gave APD a $2.5 million grant to help the effort, and the city also threw in nearly $2 million more.

Keller also wants state lawmakers to fund an antiquated radio system that would allow law enforcement agencies to better communicate with each other. Keller stated the city's $40 million deficit leaves the city in a situation where it now needs the state to chip in.