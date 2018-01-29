State designates Libertarian as third major party | KOB 4
State designates Libertarian as third major party

KOB.com Web Staff
January 29, 2018 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico will have three major political parties at play in next year's elections. The Libertarian Party was designated a major party by the state on Monday, which means it can take part in the primaries.

This comes after former Gov. Gary Johnson, a Libertarian, got 9 percent of New Mexico's vote in the 2016 presidential race. A party needs at least 5 percent of the total votes cast in the previous general election to be recognized as a major party.

A party must also have at least 0.33 percent of registered voters affiliated with that party. The Libertarian Party has 0.62 percent in New Mexico.

"As a major political party, Libertarian candidates that have met all applicable eligibility requirements are eligible to file declarations of candidacy and nominating petitions to qualify to appear on the 2018 primary election ballot," Secretary of State wrote to Libertarian Party Chair Chris Luchini dated Monday.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 29, 2018 10:18 PM
Created: January 29, 2018 09:34 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

