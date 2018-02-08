Lottery scholarship bill stalls in state House
Marian Camacho
February 08, 2018 06:40 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – With less than two weeks left in the 2018 legislative session, a bill to rework New Mexico’s lottery scholarship is at a standstill in the Roundhouse.
House Bill 147 was stalled on Wednesday following an 8-8 vote in the Appropriations and Finance Committee showing just how contentious the debate really is.
Right now, the New Mexico Lottery gives 30% revenue from ticket sales to the state’s college scholarship program. The bill looks to remove the 30% rule and instead require the lottery contribute at least $38 million per year for scholarships.
Several university student groups approve of the change.
Opponents worry the change would lower what the average contributions have been.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 08, 2018 06:40 AM
Created: February 08, 2018 06:39 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved