Lottery scholarship bill stalls in state House

Marian Camacho
February 08, 2018 06:40 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – With less than two weeks left in the 2018 legislative session, a bill to rework New Mexico’s lottery scholarship is at a standstill in the Roundhouse.

House Bill 147 was stalled on Wednesday following an 8-8 vote in the Appropriations and Finance Committee showing just how contentious the debate really is.

Right now, the New Mexico Lottery gives 30% revenue from ticket sales to the state’s college scholarship program. The bill looks to remove the 30% rule and instead require the lottery contribute at least $38 million per year for scholarships.

Several university student groups approve of the change.

Opponents worry the change would lower what the average contributions have been.


