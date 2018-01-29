Officer badly hurt in 2015 announces bid for sheriff
Joy Wang
January 29, 2018 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- He's started in the military, has been in law enforcement for 40 years and retired twice. He was wounded two years ago in the line of duty, shot at four times at point-blank range.
Now former Albuquerque Police Department officer Lou Golson is running for Bernalillo County Sheriff. He said his main focus is making sure the community and its deputies feel safe.
"I've been a public servant for many, many years," he said. "It's pretty much in my blood."
It runs in the family too. Three of Golson's five kids also work in law enforcement.
"My big thing is community first, you know, first and foremost," Golson said. "Then honesty, professionalism and integrity. I want to make sure that the public knows that their sheriff is going to uphold those standards," he said.
That means making sure the deputies know the community they serve and have the resources to get the job done, including fixing broken equipment or old vehicles.
If elected, he also plans to do something here current Sheriff Manny Gonzales opposes: the introduction of lapel cameras. Golson said he'll do the research to find the right lapel cameras.
"They're a tool that will exonerate false complaints, but it also gives an area of transparency that you're not afraid to tell the public this is what happened. Here's video proof of what happened," Golson said. "If something goes wrong, we know how things go wrong and we can correct that.
"I knew there was some reason I was still here and apparently a lot of people thought highly enough of me to ask me to do this."
The election is this November.
