Officer badly hurt in 2015 announces bid for sheriff

It runs in the family too. Three of Golson's five kids also work in law enforcement.

"My big thing is community first, you know, first and foremost," Golson said. "Then honesty, professionalism and integrity. I want to make sure that the public knows that their sheriff is going to uphold those standards," he said.

That means making sure the deputies know the community they serve and have the resources to get the job done, including fixing broken equipment or old vehicles.

If elected, he also plans to do something here current Sheriff Manny Gonzales opposes: the introduction of lapel cameras. Golson said he'll do the research to find the right lapel cameras.

"They're a tool that will exonerate false complaints, but it also gives an area of transparency that you're not afraid to tell the public this is what happened. Here's video proof of what happened," Golson said. "If something goes wrong, we know how things go wrong and we can correct that.

"I knew there was some reason I was still here and apparently a lot of people thought highly enough of me to ask me to do this."

The election is this November.