LULAC letter supporting Trump's immigration plan draws fire

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
January 31, 2018 06:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The leader of the oldest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S. is facing harsh criticism for endorsing President Donald Trump's immigration framework that includes a border wall.

Roger Rocha, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, wrote Trump this week saying the storied civil rights group would support his plan for a wall in exchange for protecting young immigrants brought to the country illegally.

Rocha also wrote that LULAC would endorse new restrictions on legal immigration.

Those comments drew strong reactions from LULAC members and activists across the country who say such policies would hurt Hispanics.

LULAC member Ralph Arellanes of Albuquerque says the wall should not be part of any compromise.

Washington State LULAC Director Diana Perez says Rocha's letter wasn't approved by the national board.


By RUSSELL CONTRERAS


Updated: January 31, 2018 06:37 PM
Created: January 31, 2018 05:39 PM

