Judiciary seeks additional funding amid budget surplus

That money would be used to operate existing programs, fill open positions, and invest in its workforce. That includes a proposed 9.9 percent pay increase for judges in New Mexico. Nakamura said it's hard to attract and retain judges because they're paid lowest in the nation and most lawyers make more.

"It’s easy to continue to say 'forget the judges,' and it's easy for them to continue to sit there and say 'forget us. Take care of our employees," she said. "But people aren't coming to these jobs anymore. And we together in state government need to be concerned where we're going to be in another year when I can't even get people to apply for jobs. And you should be concerned because we have Supreme Court positions that are going to be coming open and people are not stepping up to apply for these jobs."

It will be up to lawmakers to approve the budget.