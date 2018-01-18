Judiciary seeks additional funding amid budget surplus | KOB 4
Judiciary seeks additional funding amid budget surplus

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Lawmakers got a look at how New Mexico's courts are doing financially, and it’s a much better situation than last year.

The state faced a budget crisis last year and lawmakers looked at serious cuts. The situation was so bad that courts were in danger of not being able to pay jurors and staff. In 2018, that’s not the case.

At the Roundhouse Thursday afternoon, New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura presented her budget request to the finance committee. She's not asking lawmakers to fund new programs, restore old ones that were cut, hire any new judges, or add staff. However, the courts are requesting about $15 million more, or a 9.6 increase over last year.

That money would be used to operate existing programs, fill open positions, and invest in its workforce.  That includes a proposed 9.9 percent pay increase for judges in New Mexico. Nakamura said it's hard to attract and retain judges because they're paid lowest in the nation and most lawyers make more.

"It’s easy to continue to say 'forget the judges,' and it's easy for them to continue to sit there and say 'forget us. Take care of our employees," she said. "But people aren't coming to these jobs anymore. And we together in state government need to be concerned where we're going to be in another year when I can't even get people to apply for jobs. And you should be concerned because we have Supreme Court positions that are going to be coming open and people are not stepping up to apply for these jobs."

It will be up to lawmakers to approve the budget.


