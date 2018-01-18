New Mexico governor rules out Senate run | KOB 4
New Mexico governor rules out Senate run

The Associated Press
January 18, 2018 07:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is addressing speculation about her political future by saying she is not interested in serving as a U.S. senator, a federal judge or even as a state university president in her hometown of Las Cruces.

Martinez said Thursday in a wide-ranging interview with reporters that she won't make any decisions about her political or professional future until leaving office at the end of the year.

The former district attorney said she has "no inkling" about what comes next, specifically ruling out job titles including federal judge, chancellor and U.S. senator. She cannot run for a third term as governor in November elections.

Recent campaign-style radio ads have tied Martinez's tax-cutting policies to an improved economy. The governor wants tougher criminal sentencing.


Created: January 18, 2018 07:40 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

