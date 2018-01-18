New Mexico governor rules out Senate run
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is addressing speculation about her political future by saying she is not interested in serving as a U.S. senator, a federal judge or even as a state university president in her hometown of Las Cruces.
Martinez said Thursday in a wide-ranging interview with reporters that she won't make any decisions about her political or professional future until leaving office at the end of the year.
The former district attorney said she has "no inkling" about what comes next, specifically ruling out job titles including federal judge, chancellor and U.S. senator. She cannot run for a third term as governor in November elections.
Recent campaign-style radio ads have tied Martinez's tax-cutting policies to an improved economy. The governor wants tougher criminal sentencing.
