Legislature approves, governor signs nurse licensure bill
The Associated Press
January 18, 2018 06:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico House of Representatives has voted unanimously to join a new nurse licensure compact that is shared with at least 25 other states.
The House voted 68-0 on Thursday in favor of a bill that allows nurses who are licensed in New Mexico to work in participating states and vice versa. Gov. Susana Martinez signed the legislation later in the day.
"The efficient passage of this bill shows what is possible when the Legislature has the desire to move forward," she said. "This legislation will keep New Mexico current with the enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact so nurses from other states will be able to continue to come to our state and provide valuable care to our families and communities."
Senate approval on Wednesday was unanimous.
Republican state Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales, who sponsored the bill, says the compact is crucial for outlying areas that depend on nurses who cross state lines.
The new compact adds criminal background check provisions and creates a new multi-state rulemaking commission.

