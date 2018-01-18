Legislature approves, governor signs nurse licensure bill

The House voted 68-0 on Thursday in favor of a bill that allows nurses who are licensed in New Mexico to work in participating states and vice versa. Gov. Susana Martinez signed the legislation later in the day.

"The efficient passage of this bill shows what is possible when the Legislature has the desire to move forward," she said. "This legislation will keep New Mexico current with the enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact so nurses from other states will be able to continue to come to our state and provide valuable care to our families and communities."