Want to contact a state lawmaker? Here's how
Erica Zucco
February 05, 2018 01:43 PM
With the legislative session continuing in Santa Fe, constituents may want to get a hold of their representatives in the Roundhouse. Here's how you can do it:
- Click here: https://nmlegis.gov/Members/Find_My_Legislator
- Search for their name or enter your address to find your local lawmaker’s contact phone number
Interested in a specific topic of legislation, and finding out which committee members to contact? See this information below:
- Click here: https://nmlegis.gov/Search
- Search the keywords of what you’re looking for
- You can see where a piece of legislation is in the process
- Then look up the committee’s chair by clicking here: https://nmlegis.gov/
- Click on Committees and select the committee
- You’ll see the chair’s name
- Click here: https://nmlegis.gov/Members/Find_My_Legislator
- Search for their name to find the lawmaker’s contact phone number
