Lawmaker presses colleagues to pass child abuse penalties bill

Maestas Barnes hopes the death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia gives lawmakers a sense of urgency to pass her bill this year since it would have applied in his case, but time is running out. She's concerned her bill didn't move through the house committees fast enough.

"This particular bill didn't get scheduled until last week," she said. We had our first committee hearing and we were about halfway through the session at that point and that's just not quick enough"

House Speaker Brian Egolf said he supports the bill and even removed a third House committee hearing to get it to the floor sooner.

"I don't know what more we could have done to expedite it beyond making sure it got scheduled as soon as it was referred to this committee," he said. "We've actually bumped her ahead of some other legislation in the criminal justice arena."

In Wednesday afternoon's committee hearing, several Democrats raised concerns saying a tougher penalty won't prevent child abuse. But Maestas Barnes said her bill's about getting justice for victims of child abuse.

"And it is my hope that now that we have a very tragic real-life example that people will recognize the need for this law," she said.

The bill could be up for a vote on the house floor as soon as Friday. If it passes the House, it heads to the Senate. That's where the real challenge begins for Maestas Barnes. The past two years, her bill died in that chamber of the Roundhouse.