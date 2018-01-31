CYFD secretary backs bills strengthening child abuse laws

Under the current law, the three suspect's charged in Valencia's death are only facing a maximum of 18 years in prison. Jacobson said even if they're convicted they'll only have to serve 85 percent of that time.

In a recent committee meeting on one of the bills, Jacobson said an opponent argued expanding Baby Briana's bill to children 12 years and older isn't necessary because they aren't the victims of child abuse. Jacobson said that information is false.

Senate Bill 96 also strengthens several other laws dealing with child abuse. Both bills are currently making their way through committees.