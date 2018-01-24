Lawmaker seeks end cap on film tax credit

"The facts are out there that the film industry is booming," he said. "It's adding to our economy. It's adding to young people getting entrepreneurial jobs, computers, acting and producing. So we think it's time to remove the cap and grow our film industry that much more."

But the Fiscal Impact Report raises some issues, saying the bill could have a negative impact on the General Fund by allowing more than $50 million each year to be spent on the film tax credit. Maestas believes that won’t be the case.

"The economic activity pays for itself in terms of GRT tax," he said. "Small businesses growing as a result of contracting with the film industry so we’re going to get down to the numbers in various committees and show that’s not true."

During the committee meeting, Republican state Rep. Rod Montoya raised concerns about the bill being what he called a "budget buster," with no cap on how much tax credit film companies could claim each year.

The bill passed the House Labor and Economic Development Committee Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 6-5 and now moves on to the next committee.

A spokesperson for Gov. Susana Martinez said her office has yet to review the legislation.