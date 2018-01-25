New Mexico state income rises on energy rebound

New Mexico is climbing out of fiscal crisis that last year prompted spending cuts at public universities and to cherished programs such as the Special Olympics and local-farm produce at schools.

Staff economists for the Legislature say the fiscal rebound is closely tied to a recovery in the oil and natural gas industry.

Estimated income for the current year also has been revised upward.

GOVERNOR SAYS SENATE SHIRKS CONFIRMATION DUTIES

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is protesting delays in the confirmation process for her political appointees by vetoing funding for a Senate confirmation committee.

The second-term Republican governor crossed out funding of the Senate rules committee as she signed a bill Thursday that provides $21 million for legislative operations. The so-called feed bill funds the ongoing 30-day legislative session, legislative agencies and year-round committees.

Martinez said the rules committee has shirked its constitutional responsibility to hear nominations and left a backlog of 85 unconfirmed positions in state government. She accused Senate Democrats of delaying confirmations for purely partisan reasons.

Democratic Senate rules committee Chairwoman Linda Lopez could not be reached for comment. Lopez recently urged the designated secretary of public education to resign.

Martinez cannot run for re-election in November.

LAWMAKERS WEIGH REFORMS OF GUARDIANSHIP SYSTEM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Legislation aimed at overhauling New Mexico's guardianship laws has cleared its first committee.

The measure would require guardianship proceedings to be open to the public and that more notification be given to family members when a legal guardian is appointed and if guardians fail to carry out their duties.

A series of investigative articles published last year by the Albuquerque Journal raised questions about the lack of oversight and transparency within the system.

The New Mexico Supreme Court created a commission to study the system. That panel has since made numerous recommendations, some of which have been incorporated into the bill.

The push for change also has been bolstered by recent federal criminal cases in which executives from two nonprofit firms that handled guardianship and conservatorship duties in New Mexico allegedly embezzled millions of dollars of client funds.